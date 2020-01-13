(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week this week are Lamoni's Abby Martin and Glenwood's Ryan Blum.
Both Martin and Blum performed their top acts on the hardwood, and both put together strong scoring weeks.
Martin, who is averaging 20.6 points per game for the 9-1 Demons, had two 20-point games this past week. The sophomore had 23 points and three steals in a win over East Union on Monday before 20 points, five steals and four assists on Tuesday against Twin Cedars.
Blum opened his week with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two steals during a Glenwood win over Atlantic on Monday. He then averaged a game-high 20 points during a victory over Red Oak on Saturday night.
You can hear from both athletes this week on Upon Further Review.
