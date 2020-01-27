AOTW Venteicher McIntyre.jpg
Buy Now
Photo design by Kenny Larabee & JHRE

(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week made their impacts on the wrestling mat this week.

Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre and Bedford-Lenox standout Drew Venteicher both claimed championships over the weekend to take this week’s award.

For McIntyre, it was the state championship. The Rams standout became the first KMAland athlete to win a state championship in girls wrestling, finishing a dominant run through the 132-pound bracket.

The junior won her first match by fall in 1:08 before a technical fall victory in the quarterfinals, a 9-5 decision in the semifinals and a state championship-clinching fall in 3:24 in the final.

Meanwhile, Venteicher was busy grabbing a tournament championship at the most historical tournament in KMAland. The Bedford-Lenox senior moved to 31-0 and captured the John J. Harris title at 170 pounds with two wins by fall, one by technical fall and one by decision.

Earlier in the week, Venteicher won the 170-pound bracket at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational. Venteicher won by technical fall, by fall and then by major decision to pick up a dominant championship.

Both KMAland athletes will be featured this week on KMA’s Upon Further Review.

Previous 2019-20 Winners 

Week 20: Kailey Jones & Michael Schafer

Week 19: Abby Martin & Ryan Blum

Week 18: Allie Petry & Crew Howard

Week 17: Serena Sundell & Tyler Peterson 

Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton

Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson

Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman 

Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler

Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn

Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen 

Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson

Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom

Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson

Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon

Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier

Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor

Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr