(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week made their impacts on the wrestling mat this week.
Glenwood’s Abby McIntyre and Bedford-Lenox standout Drew Venteicher both claimed championships over the weekend to take this week’s award.
For McIntyre, it was the state championship. The Rams standout became the first KMAland athlete to win a state championship in girls wrestling, finishing a dominant run through the 132-pound bracket.
The junior won her first match by fall in 1:08 before a technical fall victory in the quarterfinals, a 9-5 decision in the semifinals and a state championship-clinching fall in 3:24 in the final.
Meanwhile, Venteicher was busy grabbing a tournament championship at the most historical tournament in KMAland. The Bedford-Lenox senior moved to 31-0 and captured the John J. Harris title at 170 pounds with two wins by fall, one by technical fall and one by decision.
Earlier in the week, Venteicher won the 170-pound bracket at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational. Venteicher won by technical fall, by fall and then by major decision to pick up a dominant championship.
Both KMAland athletes will be featured this week on KMA’s Upon Further Review.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 20: Kailey Jones & Michael Schafer
Week 19: Abby Martin & Ryan Blum
Week 18: Allie Petry & Crew Howard
Week 17: Serena Sundell & Tyler Peterson
Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton
Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson
Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman
Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler
Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr