(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of September 9th through September 15th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Plattsmouth's Connor Pohlmeier and Alex Knop from East Mills.
Knop had another monster week for the Wolverines, putting down 46 kills in seven sets during wins over Griswold, Stanton and Bedford. The East Mills senior is now averaging 6.00 kills per set this season - 2nd in the state, all classes - while hitting for a .399 efficiency.
Plattsmouth's Pohlmeier, meanwhile, set a new standard at his school with 306 yards rushing. The senior had 32 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 41-15 win over Crete.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr