(KMAland) -- With the winter season in full swing, the KMAland Athlete of the Week award is back.
The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week for last week are IKM-Manning’s Alexa Ahrenholtz and Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson.
Both basketball standouts had big weeks for their Western Iowa Conference teams. Ahrenholtz scored 85 points in three games, averaging 28.3 points per game while shooting 65.9 percent from the field, 56.3 from 3 (9 for 16) and 73.3 percent from the line (22 of 30).
Ahrenholtz - a junior - also had 17 rebounds, 19 steals, seven assists and one block in wins over Underwood, Riverside and Panorama.
Nelson also put together a dominant performance for the Trojans, scoring 51 total points in two wins over Logan-Magnolia and Audubon. The junior standout averaged 25.5 points per game while shooting 74.1 percent from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3, and 10 of 14 from the free throw line.
Nelson also had a team-high eight steals, grabbed nine rebounds and passed out six assists in the pair of wins.
Hear from each athlete this week on Upon Further Review.
