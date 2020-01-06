AOTW Howard Petry.jpg
Buy Now
Photo design by JHRE & Kenny Larabee. Howard photo from Joe Moore/J&C Photography

(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Crew Howard of Clarinda and St. Albert’s Allie Petry.

Petry had a pair of big games on the hardwood for St. Albert, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a Friday win over Kuemper Catholic. The junior added 20 points and nine rebounds on Saturday in a win over Atlantic.

Petry and St. Albert will be back in action on Tuesday when they host undefeated Red Oak. A home battle with Harlan is on tap for Friday while they will play Treynor on Saturday at the Jennie Ed Sports Med MAC Shootout.

Howard had a strong weekend for Clarinda at the West Des Moines Valley duals. In his return from injury, the 220-pound standout impressed with wins over state-ranked foes CJ Stillman (WDM Valley) and Ethan Allie (Belle Plaine).

Howard also grabbed a win over Lewis Central’s Dylan Koch during the three-match day. The Cardinals hit the mats again on Tuesday in a quad with Red Oak, St. Albert and Southwest Valley.

Previous 2019-20 Winners     

Week 17: Serena Sundell & Tyler Peterson 

Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton

Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson

Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman 

Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler

Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn

Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen 

Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson

Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom

Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson

Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon

Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier

Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor

Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr