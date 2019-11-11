(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of November 4th through November 10th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Brynlee Arnold of Glenwood and Bryson Bowman of Lewis Central.
Brynlee Arnold had a monster performance for Glenwood in their five-set regional final win over Lewis Central, which clinched the first state tournament appearance for the Rams in school history.
The sophomore was biggest at the net, where she finished the evening with 11 block assists, 1 solo block and 12 total to go with six kills on nine attack attempts.
Lewis Central’s Bowman had another huge night on Friday in helping send the Titans to the UNI Dome for the second straight year. The senior carried 25 times for 302 yards and a touchdown in their 12-0 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes.
Both Arnold and Bowman will play later this week in state events on KMA Radio. Hear the Glenwood/Sergeant Bluff-Luton state volleyball quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1 at 4:00 on Tuesday, and the Lewis Central/Western Dubuque state football semifinal on the KMAX-Stream at 5:30 on Thursday.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
