(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of July 8th through July 14th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Mount Ayr's Caroline McAlexander and Mitchell Williamson of CAM.
McAlexander has the Raiderettes in a regional final for the second consecutive season following an outstanding week of pitching. On Wednesday, the Mount Ayr senior struck out six and allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout of Logan-Magnolia.
On Friday, she threw another gem with just one run allowed in a complete game five-hitter. McAlexander, who also went 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate, struck out 11 and walked just one against Underwood in a 4-1 win.
The Raiderettes (24-2) will meet West Monona tonight on KMA-FM 99.1 with a trip to state on the line. Hear the call with Ryan Matheny at 7:00 PM.
Williamson also had a big week for CAM at the plate. The Cougars senior blasted three home runs and drove in eight in an 8-for-15 week. Williamson had two hits each against East Union, Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va and Exira/EHK.
His biggest game of the week came on Wednesday in a win over Rolling Valley Conference foe Glidden-Ralston. Williamson had two hits - both home runs - and drove in six runs. Later that day, he homered against Ar-We-Va. To finish the week, Williamson went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in a district-opening win over Exira/EHK.
CAM is back in action Tuesday night against Audubon in a 1A district semifinal.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
Previous 2018-19 Winners
