For the week of September 16th through September 22nd, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Red Oak's Chloe Johnson and Colton Gordon of Lenox.
Johnson had a milestone week, reaching 1,000 kills for her career. During the week, the Red Oak senior had 77 total winners, including 32 against Lewis Central in a five-set triumph.
The Tigers star followed that performance with 45 kills at her home Red Oak Tournament, where her team finished second. In total, Johnson also had 82 digs, six blocks, three aces and served 66 for 68 during the week.
Gordon had a six-touchdown performance for the Tigers in their 68-22 win over East Union. The senior standout had four touchdowns on the ground and two through the air.
Gordon rushed for 142 yards and had 64 yards receiving in helping Lenox move to 5-0 on the season.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
