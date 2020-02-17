(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week both had big performances on Saturday in postseason action.
Red Oak’s Ellie Rengstorf and Bedford-Lenox standout wrestler Devin Whipple both put together career days on Saturday in helping themselves advance along on the tournament trail.
Rengstorf scored a near-career-high 31 points to lead Red Oak in a 68-55 win over Shenandoah in a 3A regional first round matchup. Rengstorf was 10-for-10 from the free throw line, made five 3-pointers and had two steals and two assists. The senior standout also scored 10 points with four assists last Monday in a win over Southwest Valley.
Meanwhile, Whipple was busy putting together an impressive performance to win his Class 1A district at Underwood and advance to the state wrestling tournament. The sophomore moved to 40-6 with a pin of AHSTW’s Brady Canada and then clinched his spot at state with a fall over Treynor’s Brock Fox.
Both winners receive a Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week t-shirt.
