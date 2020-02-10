(KMAland) -- The Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award sticks with basketball this week.
This week’s winners – dating from February 3rd through February 9th – are West Harrison’s Emily McIntosh and Tony Osburn of Mound City.
McIntosh had another big week on the glass for the Hawkeyes, becoming the school’s single-season record holder in rebounds. The junior, who is now averaging 11.7 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, had three double-doubles last week.
McIntosh opened the week with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks against East Mills on Monday. She followed with 24 points, 19 rebounds and three assists against Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday, and then posted 14 points and a modest six rebounds against Ar-We-Va on Thursday. Finally, she had 13 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks on Friday against Boyer Valley.
Osburn’s big week of scoring started with an impressive performance during a win against Platte Valley on KMA-FM 99.1. The sophomore standout had 29 points to help the Panthers past one of their prime 275 Conference rivals on Tuesday.
Osburn added another 29 points for Mound City in a Thursday night victory over Northeast Nodaway. He then added 17 points and six rebounds in another key win on Friday over East Atchison.
Stay tuned for interviews with each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week on Upon Further Review later this week.
