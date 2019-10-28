(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of October 21st through October 27th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Gretchen Wallace of Glidden-Ralston and Red Oak's Justin McCunn.
Wallace had another strong performance in Glidden-Ralston’s opening round win over Audubon last week.
The junior middle hitter slammed in 12 kills on 13 swings, making just one error and hitting a ridiculous .846 efficiency. Wallace also had three blocks, two digs and an ace in the win.
McCunn, meanwhile, has put together a multi-faceted last couple weeks, and we decided to honor it even if it didn’t all happen during our current timeframe.
In the matter of one week’s time, McCunn played in two football games, qualified for the state cross country meet and won a match at one of the premiere preseason wrestling events in the state.
In Week 8, McCunn had 8.5 tackles against Greene County, then won his 170-pound match at the Night of Conflict before qualifying for the state cross country meet on Thursday of last week with a 15th place finish at his SQM in Panora. McCunn then finished with 18.5 tackles and an interception on Friday in a Week 9 loss to Atlantic.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr