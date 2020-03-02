(KMAland) -- A strong week along the tournament trail has landed East Atchison’s Jaycee Graves and Harlan’s Connor Bruck the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week awards.
Graves had a pair of monster performances in her team’s district victories over St. Joseph Christian and Mid-Buchanan on Monday and Wednesday. The East Atchison senior scored 27 points on Monday against the Lions before a 28-point, 21-rebound performance against Mid-Buchanan on Wednesday.
Graves managed eight points in their Saturday district final loss to East Buchanan, as the Wolves season ended at 26-2.
The Harlan season, though, continues on, and that’s thanks in large part to Bruck. The 6-foot-0 senior standout had 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals on Monday in helping the Cyclones survive an overtime win over Atlantic. However, he was saving his best performance for the substate semifinal round.
On Thursday, in a win over Glenwood, Bruck shot 20 for 20 from the free throw line on his way to 41 points in an 84-71 win over the Rams. Bruck also had three steals in the victory. Harlan will be back in action tonight on AM 960 against Denison-Schleswig, with a trip to state on the line.
Each JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week receives a certificate and t-shirt.
