(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of October 7th through October 13th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Glenwood's Elle Scarborough, Nodaway Valley's Joshua Baudler and Sidney's Noah Jorgenson.
Scarborough was a key piece in a special week for the Rams. On Tuesday, Scarborough broke the single-season record for kills before breaking the career record on Thursday. She also helped the Rams win the Indianola Tournament on Saturday, which pushed the team to a school-record 25 wins on the season.
Overall, the Glenwood junior had 110 kills to go with 73 digs. Her top performance in each category was 24 kills against St. Albert and 17 digs against Harlan - both on Tuesday.
On Monday, Baudler and Jorgenson both ran to victories. Jorgenson won at Platteview with a time of 17:19.30 while Baudler won the individual championship at the Nodaway Valley meet at the Adair County Fairgrounds with a run of 16:22.81.
Jorgenson won again on Thursday at Falls City, finishing with a time of 16:30.52. Baudler also ran to another win on Saturday in Atlantic, posting a 17:21.16.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
