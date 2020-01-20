(KMAland) -- Two more big weeks of performances on the basketball court headline today's Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
This week's winners are Kailey Jones of AHSTW and Michael Schafer of East Mills.
Jones helped the Lady Vikes to a trio of Western Iowa Conference wins, averaging 24.3 points and 16.0 rebounds per game. The standout junior scored 29 points each against Tri-Center and Riverside before putting in 15 against Underwood.
That was hardly the extent of Jones' impact this week, as she had 17 rebounds against Tri-Center, 21 against Riverside and 10 against Underwood. She also shot 64.7 percent from the field and had 10 steals and 10 assists.
Schafer, meanwhile, had a pair of big games against two Corner Conference foes. On Tuesday, he scored 24 points and had nine assists in a win over Clarinda Academy before a 29-point, 7-assist, 4-rebound, 3-steal performance in a win over Fremont-Mills on Thursday.
The senior Wolverines standout shot 17/32 from the field, 5/12 from 3 and 14/17 from the free throw line in the victories.
