(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of September 30th through October 6th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are AHSTW's Kinsey Scheffler and Keygan Day of Stanton-Essex and Seth Malcom of Fremont-Mills.
Scheffler broke the single-match record for kills at AHSTW twice during the week. The Vikings senior had 21 kills in a four-set loss to Underwood on Tuesday to set the mark. She broke it again on Thursday in a five-set win over IKM-Manning, finishing with 24 kills. She also had 25 digs and served 30 for 30 with one ace for the week.
The male award this week is shared by a pair of Corner Conference athletes. The numbers were so big that we couldn't choose just one.
Day had 416 yards passing and 10 touchdowns to rank second on Iowa’s single-game list in 8-man history. He also rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings win over Griswold. The senior added seven tackles, including two for loss, and a fumble recovery on defense, kicked off 10 times and returned one kick for 12 yards.
Malcom had a monster game of his own with 336 yards rushing and six touchdowns on offense and 15 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and a 20-yard pick-six on defense.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
