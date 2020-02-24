(KMAland) -- This week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award goes to a trio of standouts from last week.
Underwood’s state champion duo of Gable Porter and Nick Hamilton share the male award while Logan-Magnolia’s Kylie Morrison is this week’s female winner.
Morrison had a strong week in helping Logan-Magnolia to Wednesday’s regional final meeting with AHSTW. The senior standout scored 24 points, passed out six assists, grabbed four rebounds and added three steals in a 68-31 win over Tri-Center on Tuesday.
Morrison then put together a 23-point, 9-rebound, 4-assist performance in a 48-35 regional semifinal win over Mount Ayr on Friday evening. The Panthers meet AHSTW for a third time on Wednesday. Hear the game on KMA 960.
As for the Underwood grapplers, Porter and Hamilton both finished undefeated seasons on Saturday evening by capturing Class 1A titles at 106 and 145, respectively. Porter – a freshman – won by a 4-2 decision in his opening round match, then nabbed a fall in 3:37 in the quarterfinal before a 6-2 decision in his semifinal. In the championship, he finished in style with a 7-0 decision over Jaiden Moore of Don Bosco.
Hamilton, meanwhile, won his first two bouts by fall – in 1:32 and 1:19 – before an 11-6 decision in his semifinal match. In the championship, Hamilton also beat a Don Bosco opponent, Cael Rahnavardi, by a 7-5 decision.
Each athlete receives a JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week t-shirt and certificate.
