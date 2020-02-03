(KMAland) -- It’s back to the basketball courts for this week’s Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week.
This week’s winners are Madison Camden of Glenwood and East Atchison’s Jake McEnaney.
Camden had two games this week and led her team in scoring in both of them. On Tuesday, she had her most impressive and most efficient performance in dropping 30 points on just 13 shots during a win over Creston.
Camden shot 11/13 from the field, 5/5 from 3 and 3/3 from the free throw line while also adding three assists and three steals. She followed up with a team-high 14 points, four rebounds and four steals during a victory over Atlantic on Thursday.
McEnaney had a high-scoring week of his own for the Wolves, which went on to win the Northwest Missouri Tournament. The senior standout scored 19 points last Monday in a win over West Nodaway, 20 on Wednesday against St. Joseph Christian and then exploded for his best game of the season on Saturday.
During the Northwest Missouri Tournament championship, McEnaney poured in 39 points to send East Atchison to their first win over Rock Port in three tries this season.
KMA Sports will look to talk with each winner this week on Upon Further Review.
