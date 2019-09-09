(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of September 2nd through September 8th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Lewis Central's Megan Witte and Wyatt Pryor of Woodbine.
Witte had a big weekend for the Titans, which beat a trio of ranked Class 5A schools and went 4-0 to win the Iowa City High Tournament on Saturday. Witte had double digit kills in all three wins.
The LC senior and Northern Iowa commit had 13 kills against Western Dubuque, 12 against Bettendorf, 11 against Iowa City High and 10 against Ankeny Centennial. Witte and Lewis Central are back in action Tuesday at St. Albert.
Pryor had another big Friday evening in a 79-16 win over Ar-We-Va. The senior quarterback completed 12 passes in 21 attempts and finished with 386 yards and seven touchdowns.
In two weeks, Pryor has now thrown for 704 yards and 15 total touchdowns. The 2-0 Tigers will travel to Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday evening for their Class 8-Man District 8 opener.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr