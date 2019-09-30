Monson Larsen AOTW.jpg
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.

For the week of September 23rd through September 29th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Sidney's Olivia Larsen and Harlan's Jon Monson.

Larsen had another big week of assisting in volleyball to lead the Cowgirls to a 5-0 record and a Bedford Tournament championship. The Sidney senior finished the tournament with 100 assists and 27 digs in wins over East Mills (twice), Central Decatur, Lamoni and Mount Ayr.

Monson, meanwhile, was a monster in Harlan's Friday night win over ADM. The Cyclones senior quarterback had 264 yards rushing, 207 yards passing and six total touchdowns (four rushing, two passing) on offense and an interception on defense.

Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.

