(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of October 28th through November 3rd, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center and Nodaway Valley's Joshua Baudler.
This week’s award is pretty simple: Both Pogge and Baudler won state championships on Saturday at the state cross country meet.
Pogge — last year’s runner-up — won the Class 1A championship with a time of 18:45.40, finishing six seconds ahead of the rest of the field in her first close race of the season. The junior finished the season undefeated.
One race earlier, Baudler was busy taking the 1A boys championship. The Nodaway Valley senior also finished as a state runner-up one year ago. This year, he finished with a winning time of 16:11 to outpace Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson by 14 seconds.
This is the second JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week honor for both. Find the complete coverage from this past weekend’s state meet linked here.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr