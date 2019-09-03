(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of August 26th through September 1st, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Tri-Center's Peyton Pogge and Glenwood's Zach Carr.
Pogge ran to a pair of dominant wins this week at the Shenandoah Early Bird and the Glenwood Co-Ed Ram Invitational. The Tri-Center junior ran a 19:15.86 in Shenandoah to finish over one minute ahead of the rest of the field.
She followed that with another strong performance in Glenwood, running an 18:38.55 - 26 seconds faster than the rest of the field. The top-ranked Class 1A runner could be back on the course tonight in Logan.
Glenwood's Carr had a record-breaking performance in a 44-28 win over Carroll on Friday evening. The senior quarterback broke a single-game record for the Rams with 387 yards passing.
Carr also rushed for 131 yards on just seven carries and had five passing touchdowns during the season-opening win. Glenwood and Carr are back in action on Friday night at Bishop Heelan Catholic.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.