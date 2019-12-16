(KMAland) -- The latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week awards go to Underwood’s Nick Hamilton and Mount Ayr’s Sam Stewart.
Stewart had a record-breaking, milestone-setting week for the Raiderettes. On Friday, the senior star went over 1,000 career points and scored 45 points in a win over Southeast Warren. The 45 points mark a new single game school-record.
In the win, Stewart shot 21 for 24 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, nabbed nine steals, grabbed four rebounds, passed out three assists and blocked one shot. Earlier in the week, Stewart had 19 points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists in a win over Lenox.
Hamilton’s week was one of the most impressive wrestling performances in the state. The 145-pound sophomore star moved his record to 13-0 and won his bracket at the prestigious Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.
Hamilton’s final three wins of the two-day tournament came over Missouri Class 4 No. 2 Logan Rathjen (Liberty), Nebraska Class A No. 4 Breckin Sperling (Lincoln East) and Kansas Class 5A No. 1 Brandon Madden (Blue Valley Southwest). Hamilton also picked up a pair of wins by fall in a double dual with Creighton Prep and Westside earlier in the week.
Hear from each athlete this week on Upon Further Review.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson
Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman
Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler
Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr