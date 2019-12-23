(KMAland) -- The final Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week awards for the 2019 year go to Tyler Peterson of Stanton and Maryville’s Serena Sundell.
Both athletes did their damage on the basketball court last week with Peterson leading the Vikings to a 2-0 week while Sundell had a record-breaking performance in pushing the ‘Hounds to a 2-0 week of their own.
Sundell opened the week with a monster game against Mid-Buchanan, dropping in a new school-record 52 points during an 88-34 victory. She followed it up with another strong performance on Saturday, scoring 35 points during a 57-41 victory over California.
Peterson opened his week with 21 points on 10-of-11 shooting during a 95-15 win over Essex. He also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals. On Friday, he followed with 35 points on 14-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds during a 72-39 win over Fremont-Mills.
Hear from both winners this week on Upon Further Review.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 16: Sam Stewart & Nick Hamilton
Week 15: Alexa Ahrenholtz & Leyton Nelson
Week 11: Brynlee Arnold & Bryson Bowman
Week 10: Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler
Week 9: Gretchen Wallace & Justin McCunn
Week 8: Sophia Broers & Tyler Moen
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr