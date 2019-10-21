(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of October 14th through October 20th, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Nodaway Valley's Sophia Broers and Tyler Moen of Atlantic.
Broers had a perfect week on the cross county course, capturing a Pride of Iowa Conference championship and another at the stacked Ron Landphair Invitational in Mount Ayr.
The Wolverines junior posted a 20:56 in winning the POI title and then ran 20:53.23 in Mount Ayr to win that championship.
Atlantic's Moen had a record-setting kind of night on Friday in the Trojans' 55-25 win over Shenandoah.
The senior rushed for 523 yards on 31 carries and scored five touchdowns while averaging 16.9 yards per tote. The 523 yards is the second-most in a single game in state history. Moen added two touchdowns on defense, as well, returning a pair of interceptions for scores.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
Previous 2019-20 Winners
Week 7: Elle Scarborough & Joshua Baudler/Noah Jorgenson
Week 6: Kinsey Scheffler & Keygan Day/Seth Malcom
Week 5: Olivia Larsen & Johnathan Molson
Week 4: Chloe Johnson & Colton Gordon
Week 3: Alex Knop & Connor Pohlmeier
Week 2: Megan Witte & Wyatt Pryor
Week 1: Peyton Pogge & Zach Carr