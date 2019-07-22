(KMAland) -- Each Monday morning at 7:20 on KMA Radio (960 AM, 99.1 FM), we announce our KMAland Male and Female Athlete of the Week brought to you by Jim Hughes Real Estate.
For the week of July 15th through July 21st, the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week are Wayne's Sterling Berndt and Underwood's Zach Teten.
Berndt helped pitch the Falcons to their fourth state tournament in the last nine years a week ago. The freshman allowed just three hits in a complete game 10-strikeout shutout performance.
Berndt also had a strong day at the plate in their 8-0 win over Melcher-Dallas, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored. Wayne will play Monday afternoon at 1:00 against Lisbon at the state softball tournament. Follow @d2mart on Twitter for updates.
Teten also did his best work on the mound this week, throwing 12 1/3 innings in two district wins. The Underwood junior struck out four in 6 1/3 frames and gave up just one earned run in Tuesday's win over Clarinda.
He came back on Saturday in a relief role, finishing the final six innings and allowing just one run on five hits while striking out five in a 6-5 9-inning win over Treynor. Teten also had a hit and an RBI in the win over the Cardinals.
Underwood is back in action on Tuesday evening in a 2A substate final against Hinton. Hear the game on KMA-FM 99.1.
Each athlete will receive a certificate and t-shirt to honor their outstanding feats.
