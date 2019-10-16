(Johnson) -- Johnson-Brock football has run off five consecutive victories following an opening week loss.
The defending Class D2 state champion Eagles (5-1 overall, 3-0 D2-1) will look to continue that success this week when they host Meridian (2-4, 2-1).
“We started off the year with a loss right away,” Coach Mitch Roberts told KMA Sports. “We had some inexperienced players that were forced into some major roles, and they’ve kind of adapted to that and improved through the year.”
That loss came to a strong Elmwood-Murdock team in the opening week. The Knights have proven that win was hardly a fluke, running off wins in five of their six games this season. Coach Roberts believes the loss served as a bit of a positive for his crew.
“I think it was a wakeup call,” Roberts said. “Coming off the championship season, I think we kind of thought things were going to be easy or people would lay down for us. (Elmwood-Murdock) came out and were a really physical team, and (the new starters) got a feel with how fast-paced and physical the varsity level can be.”
Senior Division I recruit Ty Hahn was not one of those new starters. He has been all over the field for the Eagles this season, as expected.
Hahn has 31 receptions for 638 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he’s also rushed for four scores. In addition, he leads the Johnson-Brock defense with 56 tackles and three tackles for loss and has two interceptions on the year.
“Ty’s a phenomenal player,” Coach Roberts said. “He’s having a good year. We do want to get him involved a little more on the offensive side of the ball as we get into some tougher games. Really good leadership skills there, too, and does a lot for our team. He does all those things really well.”
The Eagles will turn their attention to Meridian this week before a showdown with undefeated Falls City Sacred Heart six days later.
“(Meridian) is a really physical team and putting up a lot of points,” Roberts said. “We’ll have to shut down that running game. We have to work on our tackling a little bit this week and sure some things up. I think our guys are ready for another challenge.”
