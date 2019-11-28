(KMAland) -- It’s hard to follow a year where you win two team state championships, but Johnson-Brock’s Ty Hahn is off to a good start.
While the Eagles, which returned just one starter (him), didn’t repeat as Class D2 state champions, they saw the necessary improvements throughout the season. And they can thank their do-it-all star for a lot of it.
For all of his successes this year on the gridiron, Johnson-Brock’s Hahn is the first KMAland Nebraska Football Player of the Year.
“We fell short of our team goal, but we really came together and improved so much from the first to the last game,” Hahn told KMA Sports. “I’m really proud of our guys. I had a lot of fun with them, and we met a lot of our goals.”
Hahn had 65 receptions for 1,353 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 151 yards and four more scores.
“My role was quite a bit expanded,” Hahn said. “We had a lot of our weapons graduate, and I knew I was going to get a lot of touches. I was in there all the time – special teams, defense and offense. They needed me in there to make plays.”
And make plays he did. On defense, Hahn had a huge year, as well, finishing with 110 total tackles, including 71 solos. Hahn added three interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns.
“I thought my defense was a lot better this year,” Hahn said. “I brought a lot more physicality than I did last year, and I knew that was something I needed to bring.”
That wasn’t all he did, though. Hahn also returned kicks and punts – two for touchdowns – while also serving as the team’s full-time kicker. And he even had a couple punts this season.
“Personally, it was a good year and overall everything about it was good,” he added.
Listen to the full interview with Hann linked below.