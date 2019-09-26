(Tecumseh) -- Johnson County Central football is even at 2-2 through four non-district contests. The Thunderbirds and their head coach Gabe Meints learned plenty in those four games that they now plan to apply with the beginning of Class C2 District 1 play.
“We came into the season knowing that we lost a couple key guys last year,” Coach Meints told KMA Sports. “We knew we had to get creative with a lot of things on offense, and we knew we would have a group with 12 or 13 seniors. Most of these guys have been playing since they were freshmen.”
The senior class took their lumps while they gained experience and started to grow into their bodies. Now, Coach Meints believes this is a team ready to hand out their own lumps.
“I think they kind of like all that experience,” he said. “We’ve been using the stuff they learned the last three years to put it all together this year.”
Even in their two losses this season – to North Bend Central and Shelby-Rising City, teams with combined records of 8-0 – Coach Meints says he saw his team plenty capable of contending with some of the upper-echelon teams in the class. And then they knocked off a state-ranked Yutan squad in their last time out.
“That doesn’t happen very often for JCC football, so we were very happy with that,” Meints added.
Senior quarterback/safety Eli Waring leads the charge for this year’s Thunderbirds. He’s passed for 598 yards, rushed for 234 and has combined for 11 offensive touchdowns. He also leads the way with 45 tackles on the defensive side.
“He’s our captain and leads by example on and off the field,” Meints said. “He just has a good feel for and awareness of the football field and how to make plays. We have those other 11-12 seniors that follow in his footsteps and are trying to take a step up to lead as well.”
With the success and the experience on their side, Johnson County Central is one of the favorites – along with Wilber-Clatonia (2-2) – in Class C2 District 2. In fact, the four wins between JCC and Wilber-Clatonia are the only four for the district.
“We’re pretty excited,” Meints said. “We tell the kids they control their own destiny. Looking forward, they control where this team goes. If they continue to practice and play like they’ve been then we should have a good chance at going a little farther than we normally have.”
Their district opener this week was scheduled to be in Murray against Conestoga, but the Cougars have forfeited the game due to low numbers. Coach Meints commented on the meeting before learning of the forfeiture.
“We’re going to game plan like we do every week,” Meints said. “We’ll run our offense and let the chips fall where they may. They’re young, not real big, but they do get after it and are very scrappy. We’ll just game plan for us, and we’ve got to clean (some things up). That’s what we’re looking for this week.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Meints linked below.