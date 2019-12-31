(Tecumseh) -- The Johnson County Central Thunderbirds boys have stormed out to a 7-1 start and will begin 2020 fresh off a victory at the Thayer Central Tournament this past weekend.
"The kids are playing hard," Coach Kirk Faris tells KMA Sports, "We've seen a lot of different things, but they've been able to adapt."
The Thunderbirds' strong start has come in large part to a suffocating defense that is only allowing 45 points per game in their seven victories and has held opponents to less than 40 four times.
"The biggest key for us is that we've been real solid defensively," Faris said, "We like to think that if we keep them in the low-40s, we've got a chance at anybody."
Johnson County Central's wins have come over Mead, Southern, Syracuse, Pawnee City, Palmyra, Thayer Central, and Southern. Their lone defeat this season is an overtime loss on the road to Louisville. A loss that Coach Faris feels his team can learn a lot from.
"We have to be able to defend the post a little better than we did that night," Faris said, "We got into foul trouble and did have some other guys step up. Our leading scorer probably played about half the game and other guys stepped up and gave us a chance. Louisville came out and made one more play than we did."
Eli Waring has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Thunderbirds this season. Waring is shooting 58 percent from the field, averages 20 points per game, has corralled a team-best 60 rebounds and 12 blocks, too.
"He's our leader," Faris said, "He's a 6-5 post player, but he's capable of stepping out on the perimeter as well."
Trey Holthus is averaging 11.9 points per contest. Calvin Antholz adds 9.5 points per game while Alex Ortiz has been a key cog in the defense according to Faris.
The Thunderbirds will resume action Friday when they travel to Freeman followed by a home contest with Tri County 24 hours later and a January 9th showdown with 7-1 Wilber-Clatonia before partaking in the MUDECAS Tournament in the middle of January.
Coach Faris is well aware that several tough contests are ahead of his team, so what does he want to see from his squad?
"Just continued improvement," Faris said, "We've got a tough stretch coming. We just need to continue to improve. Our goal is to have a chance to win every game, but more so our goal is to always improve and be playing our best basketball at the end of the year."
The complete interview with Coach Faris can be heard below.