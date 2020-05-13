(Manhattan) -- Moultrie, Georgia cornerback Omar Daniels committed while East Mississippi Community College linebacker DeShawn Page decommitted in a busy day for K-State football recruiting.
Daniels is unranked by 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, but he has a three-star ranking via Rivals. The 6-foot, 180-pound Colquitt County defender picked up a Kansas State offer on May 4th.
Page, who committed to K-State one week ago, announced a decommitment on Twitter Wednesday. This leaves Kansas State's recruiting class at six for the 2021 year.