(Manhattan) -- Kansas State’s game at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off against Pittsburgh will be broadcast nationally on FS1.
The matchup is a semifinal of the tournament and will begin on Monday, November 25th at 5:00 PM at Fort Myers’ Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
Bradly/Northwestern is the second game of the doubleheader. The winners of the two semifinals will then meet for the championship on Wednesday, November 27th. The losers will also play on the 27th in a consolation game, with both games broadcast on FS1.
