(Manhattan) -- Kansas State has been named the Football Writers Association of America National Team of the Week.
It is the fifth time in program history the Wildcats have earned the honor. K-State beat Oklahoma 48-41 on Saturday to hand the Sooners their first loss of the season.
In addition, quarterback Skylar Thompson has been named one of eight quarterbacks in the nation as the “Star of the Week” by the Manning Award. He was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” list.
