Kansas State

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson and Adam Holtorf both picked up national honors on Wednesday.

Holtorf - a senior center - was named a member of the 2019 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Class and is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The Seward, Nebraska native is the seventh Wildcat in history to be named a finalist. View the complete release linked here.

Thompson - a junior quarterback - was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week by the Maxwell Football Club.

Thompson had four rushing touchdowns in K-State’s 48-41 win over Oklahoma. View the complete release linked here.