(Manhattan) -- Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson and Adam Holtorf both picked up national honors on Wednesday.
Holtorf - a senior center - was named a member of the 2019 National Football Foundation National Scholar-Athlete Class and is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
The Seward, Nebraska native is the seventh Wildcat in history to be named a finalist. View the complete release linked here.
Thompson - a junior quarterback - was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week by the Maxwell Football Club.
Thompson had four rushing touchdowns in K-State’s 48-41 win over Oklahoma. View the complete release linked here.