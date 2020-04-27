(Manhattan) -- Kansas State’s entire women’s golf team and three men’s players have been named to the Academic All-Big 12 team.
Seniors Ben Fernandez and Jake Eklund and freshman Ryan Bender were all named to the first team on Monday. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.
On the women’s side, all six women’s golf team members were named to the first team. Briony Bayles, Darby Deans, Heather Fortushniak, Reid Isaac, Niamh McSherry and Chloe Weir were all picked. View the complete release from K-State athletics linked here.