(Lawrence) -- Louisiana prep wide receiver Steven McBride has announced a commitment to Kansas football.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound 3-star prospect chose the Jayhawks over other reported offers from Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and several other smaller schools.
The Gonzales, Louisiana native is the 52nd-ranked player in his state, according to 247Sports Composite.
Kansas now has 26 known commits in the Class of 202 recruiting class. It is ranked fourth in the Big 12 and 36th in the nation by 247Sports.