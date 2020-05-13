(Lawrence) -- Kansas men’s basketball has announced their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.
The 18-game home schedule features a renewal of their long rivalry with Missouri, a potential battle with preseason top-10 Creighton, a power-five matchup with USC and a meeting with the Ivy League’s Harvard.
The Jayhawks are also playing Kentucky at the Champions Classic in Chicago on November 10th and will join Georgetown, UCLA and Virginia at the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim November 26th and 27th.
The non-conference slate also includes a trip to Colorado and a Big 12/SEC Challenge contest. View the complete release from Kansas athletics linked here.