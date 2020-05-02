(Lawrence) -- Kansas picked up a commitment from northern California linebacker Andrew Simpson on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound prospect is ranked 67th at outside linebacker and 70th in the state of California, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Simpson received early offers from the likes of Oregon, San Diego State, Utah State and several other Group of Five schools.
Simpson is the 10th known commit for Kansas in the 2021 class, which ranks fourth in the Big 12 and 26th nationally, according to 247Sports.