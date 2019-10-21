(KMAland) -- Kansas and Missouri have agreed to a six-year deal to renew their Border War basketball rivalry.
The programs announced they will begin the series again in 2020 with a game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The next four games will be alternated between Allen Fieldhouse and Mizzou Arena before a return to the Sprint Center in the final year of the series.
The schools played 269 times over 105 years before Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC. The last regular season meeting was February 25th, 2012. The two schools did play a charity exhibition in October 2017.