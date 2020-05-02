(KMAland) -- Kansas and Missouri football have reached an agreement to renew the Border Showdown and will meet four times between 2025 and 2032.
The series restarts in 2025 in Columbia on September 6th and will head to Lawrence on September 12th, 2026. It picks back up on September 6th, 2031 in Columbia before a game in Lawrence on September 11th, 2032.
The last time the two teams played was in 2011, when Missouri played their final year in the Big 12 prior to leaving for the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers hold a slight 56-55-9 edge in the series that dates back to 1891.
