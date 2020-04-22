(Lawrence) -- For the second straight day, Kansas football picked up a commitment, landing Del Valle, Texas 2021 offensive lineman De’Kedrick Sterns.
Sterns chose Kansas over other reported offers from Arkansas State, Colorado State, Duke and Rice, among others.
The No. 86 ranked offensive tackle in the country per 247Sports Composite Rankings, Sterns is also the 136th-ranked player in Texas.
Sterns is eighth known commit in the Kansas 2021 class, which currently ranks third in the Big 12 and 22nd in the nation by 247Sports.