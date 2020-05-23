(Lawrence) -- Three-star linebacker Trey Staley has announced a commitment to Kansas.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect chose the Jayhawks over other reported offers from Army, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, Toledo and others.
The consensus three-star out of Snellville, Georgia is ranked No. 94 as an outside linebacker and No. 102 in Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Staley is the 11th known commit for Kansas in the 2021 class, which now ranks No. 34 overall and No. 5 in the Big 12.