(KMAland) -- The Kansas women’s soccer team is outside of the top 25 but receiving votes in the first United Soccer Coaches Top 25.
The Jayhawks are 34th with 30 points in the first rankings of the season.
Florida State is ranked No. 1 with 33 of 35 first-place votes. North Carolina is second while Stanford, UCLA and USC are the rest of the top five. Penn State, Georgetown, Duke, Virginia and Tennessee round out the top 10. Both Stanford and Penn State have one first-place vote each.
West Virginia (11th), Baylor (14th), Wisconsin (16th), Texas (19th) and Texas Tech (22nd) are other regional conference schools ranked in the first poll. Find the complete rankings linked here.