(Lincoln) -- Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg officially committed to Nebraska on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound dual-threat quarterback was recently offered a scholarship by the Huskers and decided to accept it on Saturday afternoon.
The 2021 recruit was also offered by Vanderbilt and NC State this week, joining Boston College among his Power Five offers.
Haarberg is ranked as the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback and No. 4 player in Nebraska, according to 247Sports. He’s the seventh known commit for the Huskers in the 2021 recruiting class.