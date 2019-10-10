(Tabor) -- Two top five teams in the KMAland Football Power Rankings will clash in Tabor Friday night as No. 3 Fremont-Mills hosts No. 4 East Mills, a game that will be featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week.
The Knights are coming off a gritty 58-42 road win over Bedford last week. In the victory, the offensive line paved the way for Seth Malcom's remarkable night: 30 carries for 336 yards and six rushing touchdowns. His performance earned him Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honors. Now, Coach Jeremy Christiansen's squad at 3-1 overall knows they face a tough task when East Mills comes to town.
"I know the clock needs to keep running," Christiansen told KMA Sports this week. "Their offense is explosive and they will do a very good job of trying to put us in conflict in our pass coverage. We have to be prepared to make them take small chunks instead of the big pass plays. Defensively, they are very sound and are always in position. They have run a couple different fronts, but against us we'll see that 3-3. Our offensive line has to be on point and make sure we have the creases to be able to get some big runs."
It's no secret that East Mills likes to throw the football as their senior quarterback Michael Schafer is putting together another fantastic season. He's completed over 61 percent of his 230 pass attempts for 1,799 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. His go-to target is senior receiver Nic Duysen, who has hauled in 50 catches for 700 yards and 10 scores.
"They have a combination there that is very difficult to stop," Christiansen said. "They do a very good job of putting the ball where it is supposed to be at all times. On film, it looks difficult to get pressure on their quarterback. We have to try and get their receivers off of their routes, so to speak. We need to try and make them do things differently, and then we need to be able to run the football when we have the opportunity."
Likewise, East Mills knows they face a big challenge this week against FM. After losing a week zero game to Audubon to open the year, the Wolverines have rattled off six straight wins and are currently one of the hottest teams in the area. Co-head coach Kevin Schafer talked with KMA Sports Tuesday morning about what his team is up against Friday night.
"I do know they just got one of their lineman back that hadn't been playing," Schafer said. "They have probably the best line in the district. Behind that line, they have the best athlete in the district in Seth Malcom. We will have our hands full. They have a great coaching staff there. Jeremy does a great job along with all the other coaches. They can play power football and they can spread things out and throw the ball. I just hope we go into this game with a good attitude. I think the last two or three years we've gone in believing that we were overmatched and that came to fruition. We need to go in with the right attitude that we have a chance to win."
After a 3-6 finish in the 2017 season, the Wolverines really exploded onto the scene in 2018 when they went 7-2 behind their full on passing attack. Schafer says the program is feeding off of the success that they had one year ago.
"We adjusted to what we felt was best for our kids by going to the passing game this year and last year," Schafer said. "We have a great group of receivers. At the beginning of the year, Nic Duysen was our only returning receiver. However, as the year has gone on the other receivers have really been improving. It's made us a little bit more dangerous as a team. They really need to have a good game this week against Fremont-Mills."
KMA's Brent Barnett and Mike Wood will have live play-by-play coverage from Tabor Friday night on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. The pregame show gets underway at 6:45 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7. Both interviews with Christiansen and Schafer can be found below.