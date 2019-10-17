(Glenwood) -- A huge Class 3A District 9 matchup will be featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week on Friday when KMAland No. 1 Glenwood hosts No. 3 Lewis Central.
The Rams (6-1, 3-0) currently hold the top spot in the district with a key victory over Harlan, while Lewis Central is currently at 2-1 in district play with its lone loss coming to the Cyclones. Glenwood head coach Cory Faust tells KMA Sports he's expecting a full on battle Friday night when his team takes the field against the Titans.
"Lewis Central is a really good team," Faust said. "They obviously have some really good players. Looking at them on paper, they are by far the biggest team that we will have faced this year. They do a great job developing talent and they currently have at least three Division I players on their team right now. I have a lot of respect for Coach Justin Kammrad and their entire staff. They do such a great job."
Coach Faust says his team has responded in a great way after their lone loss of the season back in week four when they fell 28-9 to Dallas Center-Grimes in non-district action. Since that game, the Rams have rattled off three straight wins over Winterset, Harlan, and ADM.
"Zach Carr has been really good for us at quarterback and then we played him more on the defensive side as well," Faust said. "We moved Silas Bales to free safety which has really helped. I think overall that we made some small adjustments scheme wise to help our guys be aggressive and capitalize on their skills. Our kids have played really well since that wakeup call. I feel like we're getting more and more unselfish, and are playing for that name on the front of the jersey."
Coach Justin Kammrad's Lewis Central Titans are looking to get back in the win column this week after last Friday's 14-6 road loss to Harlan. He tells KMA Sports that Class 3A District 9 features some of the best teams in the entire state.
"Currently we are sitting at third in our district, so we're not even at the top anymore. That's Glenwood and Harlan now," Kammrad said. "We've told our kids that this Friday is our first playoff game because you can win this game right now and create a three way tie at the top of the district. Then, you'd let the points dictate the situation on who was actually the district champ at that point. That's our mindset right now. We're playing to have the top spot as the district champion. This is our first playoff game right here this week against Glenwood."
Coach Kammrad says the Rams feature a roster full of talented athletes that perform well on both sides of the football.
"They are extremely well coached, physical, and athletic," Kammrad said. "They are riding some momentum right now throughout district play and has done some really good things. They are a great program all around and present some problems. Our team has to execute and be assignment sound. We have to make plays when given the opportunity."
Brent Barnett and Brian Bertini will have live play-by-play coverage from Glenwood Friday night on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. The pregame show gets underway at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff to follow at 7. Both pregame interviews with Faust and Kammrad can be found below.