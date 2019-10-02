(Treynor) -- The top two teams in the KMAland Class A/1A/2A Power Rankings will face off Friday night in Treynor.
The No. 1 Treynor Cardinals (5-0) will host No. 2 Underwood (5-0), a game that will be featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week. Coach Jeff Casey's Cardinals are coming off a 35-14 win over East Sac County last Friday night. He says they face a talented Underwood team this week, a team they defeated 28-26 last season.
"It's a great opportunity for us to come out and play a really good football team," Casey told KMA Sports this week. "They are an extremely well-coached football team. You live for these opportunities and it's why you play the game. They've had quite a run here the last few years with some really good football. I'm just excited to get the kids out there and give them the opportunity to play Friday."
Coach Casey said their game plan is simple. They will focus on doing what they do best, which is run the football.
"I think we have established our identity this year that we are a running football team," Casey said. We obviously run the option and that is no secret. We will keep doing that and we just have to be really good at our roles and understanding what our opponents are trying to do to stop that. We just have to be really solid and do what we do."
As a team, Treynor has carried the ball 237 times for 2014 yards and 27 rushing scores through five games, while only attempting 28 passes for 234 yards and four scores through the air.
Meanwhile, Underwood is looking to avenge last year's home loss to the Cardinals. Eagles' head coach Nate Mechaelsen says anytime Underwood and Treynor meet up, it creates a lot of buzz around the programs.
"I think a lot of people have had this game circled for awhile," Mechaelsen told KMA Sports this week. "We have just been trying to take care of business one week at a time and I'm sure (Treynor) has too. Both teams are coming in 5-0, both teams are playing very well, and it should be a super fun game and atmosphere."
Underwood's offense is quite the opposite from the Cardinals. They spread things out and look to throw the ball with senior quarterback Nick Ravlin, who has thrown for over 1000 yards and 10 touchdowns through five weeks. He's also rushed for 215 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Mechaelsen says his team needs all hands on deck to knock off the Cardinals Friday night.
"They have several backs that are very good at carrying the ball with (Chase) Reber, (Jack) Tiarks, (Will) Halverson, and obviously their quarterback Jake Fisher is a very big threat to run the ball as well as throw it. Offensive line is as big as we've seen. They get off the ball and block really well. Treynor is capable of throwing the ball when they need to, but they really rely on that run game because they are so dominant with it."
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play coverage from Treynor Friday night on the KMA XStream at KMAland.com. The pregame show gets started at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff at 7. Brent Barnett and John Tiarks have the call. Both pregame coaches interviews can be found below.