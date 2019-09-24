(Clarinda) -- The red-hot Clarinda Cardinals open district play Friday night against Panorama, two programs that are currently undefeated this season.
The KMAland No. 4 ranked Cardinals (4-0) are fresh off a 9-7 road win against Southwest Valley, a game that featured a defensive dual. Clarinda first year head coach Collin Bevins says one thing hasn't changed in the team's four wins. They continue to run the football with success.
"We started off the year throwing the ball quite a bit," Bevins said. "Michael (Shull) has taken it upon himself the last two or three days after Friday to kind of work on that and get it developed again. Looking forward, hopefully we can start throwing the ball around a little bit more and just keep running the rock."
Shull has thrown for 267 yards this season and run for 212, while accounting for a team high 10 total touchdowns. Running back Connor Brown leads the team in rushing with 460 yards on 100 carries. It's the first 4-0 start for the Clarinda football program since the 2007 season, and they hadn't won four or more games in a year since 2014.
"These guys are really hungry to win," Bevins said. "These seniors had been successful at every level until the high school level. They are ready to get back on the winning train. The confidence seems to be growing week by week. I hope that continues as we go on through the year."
The Cardinals host Panorama Friday night to open district play, a game that will be featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week. Like Clarinda, the Panthers are 4-0 this year and have been playing good football with wins over St. Edmond, Manson-NW Webster, Interstate 35 and Central Decatur.
"We know they are very dynamic," Bevins said. "It's a no-huddle spread attack. They like to run the ball. Their quarterback keeps it a lot, and they also spread it out to their wide receivers quite a bit. We have to be sound defensively and go from there."
The Clarinda defense will be tasked with stopping dual threat quarterback Domonic Walker. He has 485 passing yards with five touchdowns. He's carried the ball 65 times for a team best 186 yards and four scores on the ground.
"We haven't seen a quarterback like him yet," Coach Bevins said. "Last week was probably our closest thing. He adds a different dynamic to the game. Anytime you have to account for a quarterback running it just makes things more difficult."
Brent Barnett and Tom Moore will have live play-by-play coverage from Clarinda Friday night on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. The pregame show gets underway at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff around 7. Coach Bevins full interview with KMA Sports can be found below.