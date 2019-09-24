Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 57F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.