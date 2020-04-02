Clarinda Cardinals Baseball
Buy Now
Photo courtesy of Joe Moore at J&C Photography - Clarinda

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.

As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com

Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes to the 2016 baseball tournament trail and one of the best games of that season.

On July 16th, 2016, Clarinda pulled an upset of Treynor in a district championship game, outlasting the favored Cardinals by a 4-3 final.

Jacob DeGase and Bryce Neal teamed up on a three-hitter for Clarinda, as DeGase threw the first 4 1/3 innings before Neal tossed the final 2 2/3 to close the door. Josh DeGase led the offense with two hits and two RBI while Neal had three hits, including a single, double and triple, and drove in one run.

Additionally, JJ Clark had a double, an RBI, two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in the upset win.

For Treynor, Kendrick Umphreys threw four strong innings before Grant Mantell tossed three shutout frames. Mantell, Kyle Christensen and Jason Cox all had run-scoring at bats in the defeat.

Clarinda lost a tough 8-4 substate final battle with Kuemper Catholic four days later. Re-live the classic district final battle between Clarinda and Treynor in the audio files below. View the KMA Sports story from the game linked here.

1stInningClarindaTreynorBSB.mp3

2ndInningClarindaTreynorBSB.mp3

3rdInningClarindaTreynorBSB.mp3

4thInningClarindaTreynorBSB.mp3

5thInningClarindaTreynorBSB.mp3

6thinningClarindaTreynorBSB.mp3

7thInningClarindaTreynorBSB.mp3