(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.

As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com

Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes back just one summer to the 2019 baseball tournament trail.

The Underwood Eagles made a stirring run to the state tournament, but before they got past Treynor and Hinton, they had to deal with a game Clarinda bunch in a district semifinal.

Zach Teten threw 6 1/3 strong innings, allowing just one unearned run on two hits, while Nick Ravlin added three hits and scored three runs in the victory. View our full game recap linked here.

Listen to the call from Brent Barnett linked below.

