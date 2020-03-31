(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is diving into our extensive vault of game broadcasts from the past decade.
As a reminder, you can purchase audio CD broadcasts linked here. For any requests prior to June 2014, email sports@kmaland.com.
Today’s KMA Sports Flashback goes to 2010 and the Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament.
Essex and Sidney waged plenty of great battles during the course of the 2009-10 season, but it was a Corner semifinal in Stanton that proved to be one of the top games of the season in KMAland.
On January 20th, 2010, Essex used a 7-0 run and a 22-point fourth quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit in a 51-49 overtime victory over the rival Cowgirls. The final 10 seconds were particularly exciting, as the late Tara Maher hit a 3-pointer before Joscelyn Coleman stole the inbound pass and scored on a layup to force OT.
Annie Lindburg led the Trojanettes with 16 points and seven steals while Maher had 11 points and six steals. Felicia Monson added 11 points, and Coleman finished the night with nine points and 15 boards.
Sidney’s Aimee Osborne poured in 32 points to go with 15 rebounds, seven steals and four blocks in a monster performance. Mandie Uhlenkamp added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Lindsey Holt had 10 assists for the Cowgirls.
Coach Dave Dowling’s Sidney team would advance to a regional final before losing to eventual state runner-up Mount Ayr. Essex, meanwhile, led by Allen Stuart, lost the Corner final that year to Stanton (45-41) and were also eliminated by the Viqueens in a regional quarterfinal.
Listen to the complete Essex/Sidney overtime classic below.